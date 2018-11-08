15 year old boy charged for Özcan’s death A TURKISH teenager named Hasan Özcan aged 19 was stabbed to death in February.

A TURKISH teenager named Hasan Özcan aged 19 was stabbed to death in February. The 19 year old Özcan was a student at Caterbury College, studying studying criminology.

Police were called at approximately 22:11hrs on Saturday, 3 February, to reports of a stabbing in Abbey Road, Barking.

In March, four people were arrested in connection to the murder of Hasan Özcan, who was fatally stabbed in Barking. The four people which were arrested were under observation.

However, it has been reported that a 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man in east London.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of four people charged in connection with the death of Hasan Özcan, 19, in Barking in February.

He will appear before magistrates with Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 21, who is also charged with murder. Both are accused of violent disorder.

Two other men, Kamaal Modest, 22, and Jonathon Efionayi, 21, have been charged with violent disorder.