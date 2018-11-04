Met police to establish a variety of merchandise A range of Metropolitan Police merchandise may soon hit the shops after the force hired a specialist branding firm.

Scotland Yard is hoping to follow the example of the New York Police Department, which has been selling merchandise for more than 15 years.

It is hoped the move will help improve the Met’s image and raise income.

City Hall calculates the Met will need to find an extra £325m of savings before April 2021.

The project is looking into Met Police branded clothing, toys and games, stationary, homeware and tourist souvenir items.

Any money raised by the licensing project would be used to fund frontline services, train staff and “build greater affiliation with, and support for the service, thereby inspiring future generations to join”.

A contract has been signed with branding firm The Point.1888, which has worked with Tate galleries, Leon and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.