Disused health centre to make way for mental health hub A disused health centre will be transformed into vital housing and a “crisis café” for people with mental health issues, under new plans unveiled by Haringey Council.

Cabinet gave the thumbs up to proposals to buy Canning Crescent Health Centre in Wood Green and repurpose the building into a multi-use mental health hub, with 21 sheltered housing units and a crisis café – a dedicated space for people with mental health needs to drop in for support.

Clarendon Recovery College, which currently provides training and courses for people with mental health issues from its base in Clarendon Road, Hornsey, will also be relocated to the site.

The supported housing will consist of seven bedsit units and 14 self-contained flats, all aimed at people with mental health needs.

Councillor Peray Ahmet, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said:

“This is a unique opportunity to buy a disused building and transform it into a centre which will offer a range of support for residents with mental health issues.

“Many of us are affected by mental health issues at some point in our lives and it is vital that the right help is available and easy to access locally.

“Buying Canning Crescent Health Centre and working in partnership with the NHS will allow us to better meet local needs and enable residents with mental health issues to get the support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Under the plans, the existing Clarendon Recovery College site will be used to build much-needed housing in the borough.