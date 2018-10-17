‘Laughing gas’ teenager dies after collapsing IT has been claimed that a teenager has taken a laughing gas at a party and has died.

The 18 year old was rushed to hospital after he passed out in the street in Bexley, south-east London at around 23:18pm on Saturday however, died two hours later after he collapsed.

Police asserted that the teenager is believed to have attended a party whereby he may have consumed alcohol also ingested legal high nitrous oxide.

The teenager was in cardiac arrest when the officers found him at the scene in Wolvercote Road.

The Metropolitan Police stated:

“Next of kind have been notified. A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained pending the findings of the post-mortem.

The laughing gas is known to make people feel relaxed, euphoric and giggly, leading to the nickname laughing gas. It is generally inhaled through balloons.

Abusing nitrous oxide can result to oxygen deprivation leading to a sudden loss of blood pressure, fainting and in some occasions heart attacks.