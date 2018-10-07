Harry and Meghan make first Sussex visit THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for their first official visit to the county that features in their royal titles.

The couple, who married in May, are on a whistle-stop tour of Sussex, visiting some of its most well-known sites.

On their first stop in Chichester, crowds welcomed the pair with cheers as the Duchess was seen dabbing her eyes and greeting people with smiles.

They are also due to stop in Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven on their tour.

During their time in Chichester, they will be shown a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence held in the city.

School children had gathered to see the couple, many hoping to hand gifts and flowers to the royal pair.