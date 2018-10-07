Nicki Minaj reveals abusive relationship

THE US rapper has shared two emotional clips from her forthcoming documentary around her latest album Queen.

She details her mother’s physical abuse at the hands of her father: “I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her.

“Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever, because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that, and all of a sudden that was my life,” says the 35-year-old.

Who was I going to inspire when I had nothing in me to give?” she adds tearfully.

“I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t remember who I was.”

The hip hop star, who was born Trinidad and raised in Queens, New York, doesn’t reveal the identity of her former partner in the clips.

