“Our youth should be involved in politics to represent us” ALEVI Secretary, Enfield Labour Party MP Joan Ryan and Labour Party MP Kate Osmaor visited the Liverpool Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi.

Joan Ryan, who visited the Liverpool Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi on Monday, September 24, held a beneficial meeting with cultural centre president and committee members.

Taner Çiçekemphasized that a great meeting occurred with the Labour MP Joan Ryan alongside the HDP MP Ertuğrul Kürkçü.

Taner Çiçek stated:

“Joan Ryan’s visit was very productive for us. We received information in regards to the Alevi Secretary and Joan Ryan outlined the importance of Alevi’s being more involved in politics, the importance of representing the Alevi community in political spheres were emphasized.

As the Liverpool Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, we asked questions in regards to the issues we were curious about. We had an extremely productive meeting which lasted two hours. Whereby, we exchanged information on many topics and we were accompanied by Ertug Kurkcu. We evaluated the agenda in Turkey and UK.”

On Tuesday, September 25, the Liverpool Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi committee members came together with Labour MP Kate Osamor at lunch.

Kate Osamor gave advice to the Cemevi executives on many issues.

Taner Çiçeksummarised his conversation with Kate Osmaor with the following expression:

“Our Alevi friends who were involved in politics in London were portrayed as examples. We spoke about the success of Alevi’s representing themselves in political spheres. We have emphasized that our young people should be involved in politics and represent us, the Alevi community.”