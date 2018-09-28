Poundland will no longer sell kitchen knives POUNDLAND has announced that it will no longer be selling kitchen knives in all of its 755 UK stores by the end of next month.

Retail Director Austin Cooke stated: “The decision to stop selling kitchen knives nationwide is a commitment that we know means a lot to both our colleagues and our customers.

For a long time they’ve expressed their concern around the associated risk of having knives available and the unfortunate truth is that in the wrong hands, knives can be used for the wrong purpose.

The safety of our colleagues and customers is crucial and we hope our fellow retailers will follow our lead in playing a responsible role in preventing knife related incidents.”