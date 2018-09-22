Atlasglobal’s summer 2019 fares on sale now

ATLASGLOBAL’S UK Manager Ilkan Teker confirmed that 2019 fare have now been released. Saying that “Booking early is the best way to secure the dates of your choice and get the best possible fare, especially during the busy summer holiday period. As usual, everything is included in Atlasglobal’s fares, making them excellent value for money. With Atlasglobal you don’t need to pay extra for services such as complimentary seat selection, meals and drinks on board, and hold baggage allowance – it is all included. At many of our destinations you can also take advantage of our Fly&Bus complimentary shuttle bus service from the airport to the city centre.”

With convenient journey times Atlasglobal offers flights from London Stansted to Istanbul Atatürk Airport, this summer 2019 there will be daily flight connections via Istanbul to Ercan, Antalya and Izmir, with connections 5 times per week to Gaziantep. Other connections via Istanbul too many international destinations are also available such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, Kuwait, and destinations in Iraq, Iran and Kazakhstan. With a number of destinations to choose from Atlasglobal has everything ready for you to sit back and relax this summer 2019.