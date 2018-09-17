Hundreds of live to be save this winter from enhanced flue jab PUBLIC Health England has said that the new enhanced flue jab for the elderly will save hundreds of live. The flue is more dangers and deadly for the over 65’s.

The enhanced vaccine that will be given this year contains extra ingredients designed to help aged immune systems develop a stronger defense against flu. The vaccination will also help to reduce the strain on the NHS with an expected; 30,000 fewer GP appointments, 2,000 fewer people needing hospital care and 700 fewer deaths from flu.

The vaccine will also be offered to the over-65s in Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the over-75s in Scotland. Protecting them against three strains of flu and those under 65 in the so-called at-risk groups, will be offered a vaccine that protects against four types of flu this will include pregnant women and those with long-term health conditions.

New effect will also be made for children, as children from age two up to Year 5 in primary school are offered a flu nasal spray.

In total, 24 million people in England will be offered the flu vaccine, 3 million more than last winter.

But a major sticking point for health officials remains the roughly one-in-three NHS staffs who do not get vaccinated. Prof Paul Cosford, from Public Health England said staff had a “professional duty” to be vaccinated to protect their patients.

Prof Jane Cummings, chief nurse for England, said up to half of flu cases had no symptoms so she expected staff to be vaccinated. Stating that they: “Faced with the worst flu season in a decade, NHS staff last winter did a remarkable job providing care for patients