Osman Balıkçıoğlu will be awarded in Cyprus

The Turkish Cypriot writer and theatre artist Osman Balıkçıoğlu who lives in London will be given the Golden Olive award at the Olive festival which is traditionally organised every year in Kyrenia by the Municipality of Kyrenia.

The famous writer and actor has been awarded with the Golden Olive award due to the funny typologies and plays he has written.

Osman Balıkçıoğlu spoke to Londra Gazete about the award he will receive, “I have been awarded many time in the UK however, for the first time I will receive an award in Cyprus. This award has made me both proud and happy. I’m receiving awards which I deserve in relation to the effort I put in. Every artist would be proud in this situation. I will be awarded at the Olive Tree festival, which will be held in the first week of October. I will there to receive my award.”