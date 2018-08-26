Uber to pay millions for sexual harassment claims UBER is close to reaching a final settlement relating to several sexual harassment and discrimination claims.

The firm will pay $1.9m (£1.5m) to 56 current and former workers who claim they were victims of sexual harassment, or about $34,000 each.

They will also get nearly $11,000 each as part of a class action involving 485 people who claimed discrimination.

The details on claimant numbers were contained in court documents first reported by Bloomberg.

The pay-outs will be part of the ride-hailing company’s total settlement of $10m agreed in March.

The US-based class action case is being led by two Latina engineers who allege they were paid less than their white, Asian and male colleagues.

The pair filed their legal claim against Uber in October 2017, claiming they suffered harassment and a hostile work environment due to their gender and ethnicity.

However, before the payouts can be made the settlement needs to get court approval and members of the class action have a right to object.