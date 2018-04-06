Women’s Platform UK book club continues to grow WOMEN'S Platform UK, known for its cultural, educational and promotional activities that have been reverberating for many years internationally,

In the previous book club event, within the Lifetime Learning Charity, one of Khaled Hossein’s bestseller book was touched upon. The book is called kite hunter and is based upon a father-son relationship, betrayal, friendship and loyalty.

The session, led by WPUK President Nilgün Yıldırım, involved enthusiastic contribution by the participants whereby they made comments and discussed the book.

At the end of the two-hour meeting, participants expressed their views on reading habits. Some of the participants’ ideas were as follows:

Ayse Shoukri: Reading a book is the opening of a new horizon.

Dursaliye Şahan: Reading a book is a part of life.

Zeynep Ober Dervişoğlu: Reading books is personal development.

Munevver Metin: Reading a book is the most significant time that I spare for myself.

Deniz Harput: Reading books develops beautiful speech art and self-confidence.

Aynur Şimşek: Reading a book is a step into a different world, diving deep into the ocean, dancing with stars in the sky, dreaming and dating. As the book is shared, knowledge, love and understanding multiply.

Şeyma Duman: Reading books is improving itself.

Fatih Boylu: I cannot think of a life without books, reading books enriches the spirit.

Seval Parlar: Reading a book is a part of me, the book teaches culture and human structures.