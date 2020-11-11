Advertise With Londra Gazete

Company Information

Londra Gazete (The London Turkish Gazette) is the market leader in bringing news to the Turkish Speaking Communities in the UK. Our newspaper is published in Turkish and English every Thursday, with a wider audience reach and a readership over 500,000. Our free newspaper is in tabloid format and ranges in size from 40-64 pages, providing a platform for a wide range of opinion and commentary as well as being a vital source of independent news.

Londra Gazete is widely distributed throughout London, published and distributed every Thursday too numerous Turkish speaking businesses as well as major supermarkets, newsagents, libraries, Cash and Carrys, cafes and restaurants across the city. Our unique publication offers two front pages, a Turkish one and one in English when flipped over. This means we are also able to attract other readers from different communities who like to read about the community in English. Londra Gazete can be easily accessed by readers because we take the news directly to the community. For instance, Londra is also delivered to libraries and GP surgeries and can be found in waiting rooms, cafes and restaurants in areas where there is a large Turkish speaking community.

If you need any advice please contact us, we’re here to help and would much rather understand a little bit about your business so that we can recommend what’s right for you and help you get the best value from your advertising spend. To find everything you need to know about advertising with Londra Gazete, please contact us.

