‘Too early for Christmas Covid rules’

IT is too early to set out Covid rules for Christmas, the government has said, after reports that families may be able to mix for five days over the holidays.

Why many reports of sources say the government is considering relaxing restrictions from Christmas Eve or even a 5-day window may be allowed for families to interact over the Christmas period.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said he wanted his mum and dad and family around the Christmas table but it was too early for “conclusions” on rules.

He said people needed to keep bearing down on the infection and “do our bit”.

All four UK nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are trying to work out a common approach to Christmas to enable families spread across the UK to get together.

But doctors have warned lifting lockdown must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in Covid that could overwhelm the NHS.

Asked when a decision on Christmas restrictions would be made, Mr Sharma told BBC Breakfast: “We just have to see where we get to.”

“I certainly would like to have as normal a Christmas as possible,” he said, but warned it may not be “as normal” as previous years.

