Man wanted after licking woman’s face on train

The police have launched an appeal today to locate a man who reportedly licked a stranger’s face while on a train travelling from London King’s Cross.

British Transport Police (BTP) released a CCTV image of the man, which was taken at Welwyn North station, in Hertfordshire, where he is believed to have disembarked the train following the offence.

He is said to have licked the woman’s bag first, before moving on to her face.

BTP has asked anyone who recognises the man in the picture to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

The incident, which took place at around 12.20am on Wednesday 23 September, is being treated as a sexual assault.

Officers appealing for information have said they are keen to speak to the man seen in the image, as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 66.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

