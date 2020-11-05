Metin Harper: “We will work together to create better tomorrows for our young people”

SINCE March when the coronavirus first spike in cases started to raised in the UK and across the world, the Republic of Northern Cyprus Education and Culture UK Attaché Metin Harper has been working on helping Turkish language schools and university students in the UK

Harper, who is very helpful for university students and citizens and provides a continuous flow of information especially for charter flights from England to Northern Cyprus in March and April, commented on how schools and students were affected by the UK’s second nationwide quarantine.

Speaking to Londra Gazete Harper said: “Due to the new medical coronavirus pandemic that continues to affect the whole world, with education, and therefore our Turkish language schools were affected. Many have had to switch to online platforms to teach. Here, in-service courses were given to our teachers and administrators about online education programs. In a very short time, we started an online education and we have not had a problem in terms of learning the online education process and practising teachers.”

Explain that many of the teachers have adapted to the changes in online learning he said “… Of course, we did not think of online education as going beyond face-to-face education. However, since the conditions bring this in the current process, we have worked on how we can maximize…”

When asked on what kind of difficulties students may face who came to England from Northern Cyprus for higher education, Harper heightened how Brexit and tuition fees may be a factor: “University students coming from Northern Cyprus to England for educational purposes follow all the rules carefully and take their own precautions. Students were most affected by the coronavirus epidemic and experienced different difficulties. Another problem of these students with Covid-19 is the Brexit process. Nearly a thousand students here will be seriously affected and the number of our students will decrease. There is another injustice done to our students; Although there is an online education, the vast majority, although 85% of students follow their lessons online from the TRNC…is very sad for all of us that all annual fees are taken. While university fees are paid in full, the service provides is not the same quality.”

Harper also highlighted the importance of unity and community saying: “Here, we have associations competing with each other in the fields of social, sportive, cultural and health, for the benefit of our citizens, all of them are very effective and hardworking, and the work they focus on is very important. If we take steps within the framework of unity and solidarity, we can achieve many social successes. I actually came to England, but I did not feel any foreignness, I feel like I’m in the TRNC. I believe that we will work together to create a better future for our young people. “