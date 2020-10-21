Mesut Özil meets with Metehan Fidan’s family

MESUT Özil, who asked for help from his social media account, for 11-month-old Metehan Fidan suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), met with baby Metehan family.

The Arsenal player met with the family of Metehan, who has been campaigning for help so baby Metehan can get a gene therapy called Zolgensma treatment to recover.

Özil, who recently shared his Twitter account, said, “I want to use my transportation power on Twitter for Metehan. Metehan was diagnosed with SMA. With your help, we can help save him together,” he said.

The ‘Zolgensma treatment coast is $2.1 million some £1.9 million, in an undated Metehan father, Tuncay Fidan said “We believe that we will reach the Zolgensma treatment and in a years time we’ll be posting pictures and videos of our baby boy walking and playing like other babies his age.

We are grateful for the support we have received so far. Please continue supporting us”.

The page has raised over £138,000 since it was opened by the family’s friend Dr Erzurumluoglu how said no matter how small to donate to help little Metehan get the fighting chance to have the treatment he really needs.

To donate and find out more about Baby Metehan’s storey you can “www.metehansmajourney.co.uk”.