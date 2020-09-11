Two arrested on suspicion of £70,000 furlough fraud

2 hours önce
0 133 Bir dakikadan az

Two people have been arrested as part of an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into a suspected £70,000 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) fraud.

HMRC officers attended residential addresses yesterday (10 September 2020) in the Romford and Walthamstow areas of London where a 43-year-old accountant and a 51-year-old company director were arrested.

Digital devices and business records were also seized.

Terry Braithwaite, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“The CJRS is part of the collective national effort to protect jobs. While most employers have used the scheme responsibly, this is taxpayers’ money and HMRC will not hesitate to act on reports of abuse of the scheme.

“Anyone who is concerned their employer has abused the scheme should report it to HMRC on gov.uk or by calling our fraud hotline line 0800 788 887.”

HMRC has paid out more than £35.4 billion through the CJRS to support 1.2m employers and 9.6m furloughed jobs.

The CJRS scheme has four lines of defence to protect against fraud:

  • Employees have to have been on a payroll on or before 19 March – preventing the use of fake employees
  • Claims are only accepted from employers known – and authenticated – by HMRC
  • All claims are assessed by a specialist team within a 72-hour window
  • Proportionate and reasonable interventions with customers after money has been paid.Two people have been arrested as part of an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into a suspected £70,000 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) fraud.

     

     

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 hour önce
61

UK epidemic growing as R number goes above 1

4 hours önce
649

HMRC furlough dolandırıcıları mercek altına aldı

5 hours önce
89

UK economy continues recovery in July

1 day önce
138

Covid-19 patients in North Cyprus been flown to Turkey for treatment

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.