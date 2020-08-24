The body of a man found in north London park

A man’s body has been found in a north London park, police have said.

A member of the public called 999 just after 1.30pm on Monday after the man was found unresponsive in St James Park, Walthamstow.

The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, Metropolitan police said in a statement.

His death is being treated as suspicious.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

So far no arrests have been made.

Officers will be conducting increased patrols locally so residents can expect to see an additional police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3562/24 Aug.