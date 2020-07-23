TfL plans to extent bus lane hours across London

Transport for London (TfL) has set out plans to extend the hours of bus lanes on its roads in London.

TfL has set out proposals to extend operating hours, in recognition of the “customer shift away from peak hours” sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

A trial of the “24-hour corridor” system, planned for late summer, will see bus journeys become quicker throughout the day, as extended hours will reduce rush hour congestion, TfL said in a statement.

As London recovers from coronavirus, there is an increasing need to provide more safe space for people to use active, sustainable and socially distanced modes of travel.

“They will also be more consistent, with journeys taking a similar amount of time, irrespective of the time of day,” it continued.

“This will make it easier for Londoners to follow the Government’s advice to travel outside peak times where possible.”

Claire Mann, Director of Bus Operations, at TfL, said: “This pandemic has changed the way we all live, work and travel. For that reason, we need to adapt our network, be flexible and continue to help people travel safely and reliably as London gets back on its feet.

“The proposed changes to the operational hours of bus lanes will have significant benefits for bus passengers and people cycling beyond the current hours of operation, many of which were introduced years ago in a very different situation. We will carefully consider all feedback to ensure the trial has the greatest benefit to the greatest number of people and supports London’s recovery from coronavirus.”