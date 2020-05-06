Famous comedian Jack Whitehall lent a helping hand at BAF

SINCE the start of the lockdown the British Alevi Federation(BAF)  strong team of volunteers have seen working hard day in and day out to ensure that members of the community across Enfield and neighbouring  boroughs in need get help.

Jack Whitehall

Delivery food and essentials to the elderly, vulnerable, homeless and those in really need, BAF’s headquarters has been turned into a hub for their aid campaign and they have need working hard with local authorities, community groups and charity’s to get help where it’s needed.

They have partner up with The Felix Project to help with the emergency covid-19 response across London. On Friday May 1st they has special volunteer join their headquarters, Jack Whitehall a well-known British comedian and actor lent a helping hand on stocking and delivering out much need food and essentials.

BAF last week passed announced they has delivered over 2,000 aid packages out and would continue ensure they are able to help more people in need tough this time. If you are able to donated or need aid pack you can find out more information by call BAF on 0208 245 8482.

