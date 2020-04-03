The London Cycling Club is offering free bike hire for NHS workers

The London Cycling Club has offered its support to NHS working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline workers currently face a number of issues, with many relying on public transport to get to and from work. With the virus still spreading this has caused concern over how they can safely get to and from work to carry out their vital services.

The London Cycling Club has offered NHS workers free bike hire during this time. Calling for anyone in need and in the Enfield and Haringey area to get in touch so they can provide them with a bike to travel and limit the exposure to the virus that could possibly be caught on public transport.

Sharing in a social media post:

“London Cycling Club would like to support NHS workers by providing free bike hire for them to use during ongoing Covid-19 situation.

UK Goverment’s guidance for social distancing measures aimed at minimising the spread of the virus. We believe cycling is an ideal way to avoid touching of surfaces and mixing with other people inevitable in public transport.

If you know NHS workers who lives or works in Enfield, Haringey area and needs to go to work by bicycle, tell them to get in touch with us 🚴‍♂️ 🚴‍♀️

tlf : 07799735234

email: info@londoncyclingclub.org”