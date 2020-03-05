First coronavirus death confirmed in the UK
A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.
The patient had been “in an out of hospital” for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive.
Some 115 people have tested positive, including 105 in England, three in Wales, six in Scotland and three in Northern Ireland.
“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.
“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”