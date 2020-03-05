First coronavirus death confirmed in the UK

1 hour önce
0 476 Bir dakikadan az

A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient had been “in an out of hospital” for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive.

The news comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours as the country moves towards the delay phase of tackling the virus.

Some 115 people have tested positive, including 105 in England, three in Wales, six in Scotland and three in Northern Ireland.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 hour önce
1,146

İngiltere’de ilk koronavirüs ölümü Berkshire’da gerçekleşti

6 hours önce
129

Man cleared of killing Sakine Cihan

1 day önce
539

Coronavirus cases increase to 85 in UK

3 days önce
584

Total of 40 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in UK

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin