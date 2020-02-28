Remembering Musa Moris Farhi event being held

ON Thursday 5 march on the one year anniversary of his passing an event will be held Remembering Musa Moris Farhi.

The Turkish author will be remembered at the Azerbaijan House, 228 Kingsland Road, London, E2 8AX at 7 pm on Thursday 5, which has been organized by the Atatürk Society UK (ASUK), the event is open to the public and the community members are welcome to join.

The free event will we see speeches from ASUK chairwoman Jale Swailes, Author & Documentary filmmaker Semra Eren-Nijhar and Prof. Dr. Maureen Freely an Author, journalist, translator and academic. As well talks from the speakers’ guest will be able to enjoy the melodies with the musical performances from young musicians Daniil Margulis and Ezo Dem Sarıcı.

The event will be celebrating and remembering the life of Musa Moris Farhi, who wrote several novels throughout his career as well as published short stories in anthologies and magazines in the UK, the US and Poland and many television scripts.