Man arrested after stabbing in London mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was found with multiple injuries after emergency services were called to the London Central Mosque in Park Road, near Regent’s Park, at 15.10pm

He was taken to hospital by paramedics where his condition has been assessed as non-life threatening, the Met said.

A crime scene has been put in place while inquiries continue.

Images from inside the mosque showed a white man wearing a red hooded top, jeans and with bare feet being pinned to the floor by police officers.

Witnesses suggested on social media the victim had been stabbed in the neck.

The London Ambulance Service said the injured man has been taken to a major trauma centre.

The service tweeted: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a car and an advanced paramedic practitioner to this incident in Regent’s Park.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Miqdaad Versi, from the Muslim Council of Britain, said he had been told by people inside the mosque that the attack took place while preparations were being made for afternoon prayers.

“It is deeply concerning that this has happened… Given other recent attacks elsewhere many Muslims are on edge,” he said.