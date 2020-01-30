Fundraising campaign started to help Elazig

ON Friday, January 24, 41 people died and 607 people were injured in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Elazig-Sivrice centre in turkey. Hundreds of houses were destroyed and thousands were damaged due to the earthquake that affected wide geography, especially Elazig and Malatya.

In a statement by Day-Meer, it said; “Houses where people living in poverty live have become graves for many people living in it. We would like to express our condolences to the relatives of our people who lost their lives in the earthquake and to all of our people, we want to share the pain of those who are left behind, and we also contribute to the healing of the wounds!

We call on all the workers living in England to solidarity in order to overcome the suffering of the earthquake and increase the peace and brotherhood. When the ant gets dark, those who want to share the sufferings of the earthquake can get their financial aid to earthquake survivors through Day-Mer.”

Donations made to Day-Mer will be collected and helped the fundraising campaign they have started to collect aid for the those affected by the earthquake in Elazig and Malatya.

Donations can be made to Day-Mer directly with the reference ‘Earthquake fundraising’ and bank details: Account Name: Day-Mer, Account No: 00283464 and Sort Code: 30-98-14 or cheques to be written to ‘Day-Mer Turkish & Kurdish Community Solidarity Center’. A receipt will be given to those who provide financial aid.