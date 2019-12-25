Seven areas compete to be named London Borough of Culture

SEVEN London boroughs are to present their bids to be named London Borough of Culture, City Hall have revealed.

Croydon, Greenwich, Hounslow, Lewisham, Haringey, Hammersmith & Fulham, and Sutton are competing to take on the role in 2021 and 2023.

The two winning boroughs will each be awarded £1.35m to deliver a programme events during the year which “places culture at the heart of their communities” and celebrates “the unique character of local people and place”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the scheme had been created “to give Londoners a chance to create and enjoy world-class culture on their doorstep”.

Waltham Forest was the first winner, being named the London Borough of Culture for 2019, while Brent will take over the mantle next year.

There will also be up to three awards for strategic individual projects in other boroughs. These will be in the region of £200,000 for projects that take place between 2021 and 2023.