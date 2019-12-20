Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to hospital for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, 98, travelled from Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday morning as a precautionary measure on advice of his doctor.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The palace announcement came as the Queen arrived at the Norfolk estate for her Christmas break after carrying out her duties at the State of Opening of Parliament on Thursday.

The royal couple have been married for more than 70 years.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”