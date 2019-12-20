Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital

2 days önce
0 184 Bir dakikadan az

The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to hospital for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, 98, travelled from Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday morning as a precautionary measure on advice of his doctor.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The palace announcement came as the Queen arrived at the Norfolk estate for her Christmas break after carrying out her duties at the State of Opening of Parliament on Thursday.

The royal couple have been married for more than 70 years.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 September 2019
613

11-year-old british boy given the all clear in Turkey

30 July 2019
262

Turkish bee found in a suitcase is a threat to the British species

3 May 2019
437

‘Family drugs gang’ granny Angela Collingbourne jailed

27 April 2019
245

2 million people lose out £1000 per year

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin