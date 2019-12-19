Consultancy services continue at Day-Mer

DAY-MER celebrated its 30th-year last month and following the landmark year, they have made an announced that they will be expanding its consultancy services on issues such as social assistance, housing, immigration, health and education for the Kurdish, Turkish and Turkish Cypriots community in need of support.

Day-Mer, which has carried out information activities and seminars on topics and issues such as social assistance, housing right and education which is burdened by families due to interruptions and regulations made by the governments that have come to power especially since the last 10 years, also provides support to those who cannot cope with bureaucracy alone. On the one hand, the Turkish consultancy service is still a great need for our society in order to benefit from those who are in need of assistance, which has been gradually reduced by interruptions, and whose applications are made difficult by the new regulations. Day-Mer, which has not been supported by local municipalities or any other institution for a long time, continues its consultancy services without interrupting the needs of the society and aims to provide assistance and support to more people by increasing the days of the consultancy services.

The advisory service, which has already been held on Monday and Tuesday between 11 am to 4pm, will be extended to four days a week to meet the growing demand. On Mondays and Tuesdays, newly introduced Universal credit, council tax reduction, all benefits, including jobseeker’s allowance, income support, employment and support allowance and more. Consultancy service by appointment will be provided on Wednesday and Thursday this will give time for capability work questionnaire and P.I.P forms, which take a long time, will be filled, and NASS benefits for citizens, residents and asylum seekers will be filled on Thursday as appointments.

In addition to the one-to-one counselling services offered at Day-Mer, regular meetings will be held to inform the community on social assistance, immigration, health, education and work. You can call 020 7275 8440 for more information about Day-Mer’s consulting services and work, visit Day-Mer every day from 10 am to 5:30 pm or send an email to info@daymer.org.