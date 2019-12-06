Police investigation after 14-year-old girl ‘raped in north London park’

Police have launched an investigation after a schoolgirl was allegedly raped in a north London park by a man who tried to start a conversation with her.

The girl, 14, said she was approached by her attacker as she walked through Chestnuts Park, Haringey, at 7.10pm yesterday (5 November).

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 19:10hrs on Thursday, 5 December after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chestnuts Park in Haringey.

“The victim was allegedly approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before raping her.

“The victim later alerted a family member who called police.”

There have been no arrests. A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.