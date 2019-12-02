Vigil held for London Bridge victims

Vigils for the victims of the London Bridge attack have been held in London and Cambridge.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were commemorated at the services, which included a minute’s silence.

They were stabbed to death by convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, at a prisoner rehabilitation conference on Friday.

Mr Merritt and Ms Jones were both University of Cambridge graduates, and had been at an event for the university’s Learning Together programme – which focuses on education within the criminal justice system – when they were attacked.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among those at the vigil in the capital.

They joined London Mayor Sadiq Khan who said the best way to defeat the hatred shown in the attack was to focus on the values of hope, unity and love.

The best way to defeat this hatred is not by turning on one another, but it’s by focussing on the values that bind us, to take hope from the heroism of ordinary Londoners and our emergency services who ran towards danger, risking their lives to help people they didn’t even know,” he said.

The London service happened less than a mile from Fishmongers’ Hall, where Usman Khan launched his attack on Friday.

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally said the vigils remembered “academics celebrating rehabilitation and finding only danger”.

She paid tribute to the workers at Fishmongers’ Hall, who she said went to work to offer hospitality, but found themselves needing to give protection.

A book of condolences is open at Guildhall Art Gallery and members of the public are invited to lay flowers outside nearby Mansion House.