Essex Lorry Deaths: Driver pleads guilty

A lorry driver who is accused over the deaths of 39 migrants in Essex has admitted plotting to assist illegal immigration.

Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to conspiring with others to assist illegal immigration between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.

The 25-year-old, from Craigavon, is accused of being part of a larger plot to bring people into the UK illegally.

Mr Robinson was not asked to plead to 39 charges of manslaughter.

The charges relate to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people, including teenagers, who were discovered in the back of a refrigerated lorry being driven by Mr Robinson in Grays on 23 October.

Mr Robinson, of Laurel Drive, appeared via video-link from Belmarsh prison.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and British nationality.