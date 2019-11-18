Students from Enfield Alevi Culture Centre performed on stage

Enfield Alevi Culture Centre held a performance night for their young students to showcase what they have learnt during their classes during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The young students took to the Millfield Theatre stage, with the seats full, from their musical performances to the dance the family and friends in the audience cheering them on. From the youngest to the eldest, together they showcase and embraced the cultural arts and traditions they have been learning at the Enfield Alevi Culture Centre throughout the year.

With the drum beating strong even as the night draw to a close, the students took to the stage for the last time. All the students all took to the stage, calling upon the audience members to join them as they celebrated together with halay.

In a social media post, the Enfield Alevi Culture Center shared “We would like to thank our students, teachers and families who participated in the performance activity of our students during the 2019/2020education period. Health to your hearts, your labour. With love.”

