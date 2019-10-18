Emel Ozturk showcase her first exhibition 

ON Saturday 5 October, photographer Emel Ozturk showcased her first exhibition in London. The event which took place in Chillicheeze studios in west London with family, friends and art lovers showing Ozturk support for the exhibition titled ‘traveller’.

Speaking about the images she said: “I wanted to share my experiences with people by making a small video presentation where I recorded the voices of people and atmosphere in the city including the city streets and cityscapes, including the city of Istanbul where I was born and raised during my daily visits to European cities, which I started last year and for photography.”