Two men in critical conditions after Ilford shooting

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were shot in Ilford.

Police were called to shots fired in Courtland Avenue, Ilford at 00.06am on Saturday, 28 September.

Armed police, local officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men suffering from gunshot injuries.

Both men, believed to be aged in their twenties, were taken to a central London hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

An urgent investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made. A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 36/28Sep.

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon, and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.