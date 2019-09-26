Yunus Emre Institute sponsored the London Design Fair

Held for the 17th time, this year’s London Design Festival ‘Adorno: Crossovers’ which saw 8 of the artist’s participation from Turkey.

Curated by Gökhan Karakus’s “The Hidden Hand: Crafted Turkish Design” from the collection in Turkey, the works of Aslı Şarman, Buket Hoşcan Bazman, Dila Gökalp, Elif Gönensay, Feyza Köksal Kemahlıoğlu, Nilufer Kozıkoğlu, Seray Asker and Sema Topaloğlu were included.

The exhibition aims to reposition the role of Turkish handicraft in the cultural and economic context and to make our handicrafts visible by combining them with contemporary designs. London Yunus Emre Institute, T.C. London Embassy, ​​Turkish Airlines and Copenhagen-based Adorno Design Company are realized in cooperation with.

‘Adorno: Crossovers’ was attended by 11 countries, was opened by T.C. London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın, Director of London Yunus Emre Dr Mehmet Karakuş, Curator Gökhan Karakuş, Designer Nilüfer Kozıkoğlu, Dila Gökalp, Sema Topaloglu, Ceramic Artist Seray Asker and Martin Clausen co-founder of Adorno Design attended.