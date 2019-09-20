IN a show of unity a new bond has been created with the UK and Turkey, Enfield council and Marmaris Council will become sister councils.

One of Turkey’s most important tourism addresses in Marmaris has joined together with Enfield council which is home to one of the largest Turkish-speaking community in London.

The Mayor of Marmaris Mehmet Oktay and his delegation are in London and on Tuesday 17 September he and his team visited Enfield council through Caria Holidays officials Engin Sertoğlu and Selahattin Pınarbaşı, was accompanied by İhsan Öztürk, Deputy Mayor.

Enfield Council Leader Nesil Çalışkan and Deputy Mayor Sabri Özaydın hosted a meeting with Deputy Leader Ian Barnes and cabinet member Cllr Mustafa Çetinkaya.

President Mehmet Oktay, who received information about the social and economic structure of Enfield, said that in addition to the lives of thousands of British citizens in Marmaris, 700,000 British tourists visit the city every year. Enfield Municipality officials welcomed the sister municipality proposal very warmly and said they would start working to initiate the necessary procedure in a short time.

After the meeting, Mayor Mehmet Oktay and his deputy İhsan Öztürk, who visited the council, met other Turkish-speaking council members who were present in the hall before the assembly meeting.