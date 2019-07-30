Turkish bee found in a suitcase is a threat to the British species

9 hours önce
0 127 Bir dakikadan az

A Turkish bee that was accidentally brought home from holiday by a British family is to be destroyed because it might endanger British species.

The insect has been busily building cocoons in the Toy family’s conservatory since they returned from a summer break in Dalaman last week.

The family say the exotic bee waits by the back door of their Bristol home every morning and, as soon as it’s let inside, starts creating intricate nests out of flower petals.

Petal nests made by the Osmia avosetta bee

However, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed yesterday that it plans to catch and kill the creature, after experts warned it could endanger native British species by spreading deadly viruses or outcompeting local rivals.

A Defra spokesman said: ‘We are making arrangements to collect the bee for formal identification and destruction.’

Ashley Toy, 49, first spotted an unusual petal cocoon on his conservatory sofa. His 19-year-old daughter, Amelia, then noticed an unfamiliar looking bee outside the house.

They did some research and realised it was Osmia avosetta, a solitary species only found in Turkey and Iran.

The APHA spokesman said that if people do find a foreign insect after returning from abroad, they should report it, along with the dates and location of the foreign trip, as well as supplying a photograph of the insect if possible.

The British Bumblebee
Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 hours önce
72

“Türk arısı” İngiltere’yi alarma geçirdi

2 weeks önce
830

Farewell ceremony held for Gülbahar Aslan at BAF

2 weeks önce
187

£3.2m spent on driving permits for EU

2 weeks önce
261

Dr Turhan Çömez is returning to Turkey

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin