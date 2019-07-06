A woman and three children stabbed in Enfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a woman and three children being stabbed at an address in north London.

Police were called to Livingstone Road in Enfield at 12.13pm on Saturday to reports of an injured woman.

The woman and three children aged under 12 were found, all suffering from stab injuries.

They were taken to hospital and police await an update on their conditions.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time.”

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, spoke with the press and said that: “I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the (police) tent is.

The 51-year-old man said he was listening to the radio when he heard a woman screaming.

“I turned the radio off, then heard the screams separating, like three or four times within a few seconds.”

Livingstone Road remained closed on Saturday at the junction with the North Circular Road, the A406