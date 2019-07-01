School bus filled with students bursted in flames in Essex

A bus carrying children to school has been completely destroyed after it caught fire.

The blaze happened at about 8.45 am on the A127 near Wickford, in Essex.

Pupils from Southend High School for Girls were among others on board when it burst into flames. No-one was hurt in the fire.

The images shared by Essex Police shows the remaining shell of the bus after the fire was extinguished.

The school tweeted to say all pupils on the Maymist coach had been safely evacuated and alternative arrangements were being made to get them to school.

The children were taken by police to the nearby Dick Turpin pub.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it put out the blaze within about 15 minutes.

Police said one lane of the Southend-bound carriageway of the A127 remained closed.