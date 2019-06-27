Suna Alan will tell stories of Kurdish songs

BABEL Art House in Stoke Newington, London will host a Kurdish music concert entitled “Kurdish Folk Music and Storytelling.”

In the concert, which will start on Saturday, June 29 at 19:30, Suna Alan will give information about each piece she will perform and share her story with the audience. The concert will be accompanied by musicians Dursuncan Çakın (cura), Fırat Kaya (guitar) and Vedat Demirkol (side flute).

Performer Suna Alan said “We will perform Kurdish folk songs about love, immigration, exile, longing, women, love of nature and many other things that have witnessed the recent history from the Ottoman Empire. I need to tell the stories of these works or the life stories of the composers. I was curious to know the story of the songs in any language possible. With the works in my native language, this curiosity turned into a serious passion over time. The conditions of the period in which the work was written, the geographical, political, cultural etc, I know that I pursue a word that I do not understand in some works for months. Because I don’t think it would be right to sing that piece without knowing what that word means. Unfortunately, most of us are unaware of what the works we are telling tell us…”