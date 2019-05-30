Young musicians shine on stage at YoungEast Festival

THE YoungEast Festival, which has been organized since 2006 and offers platforms for the meeting of many musicians who have albums today, attracted attention in this year’s successful performances of musicians from different age groups.

The festival, which took place in the historic The Old Church in Clissold Park on Sunday, May 26, began with 4-year-old Eliz Uzun, who encouraged us to look forward to the future, playing the song “Once a Man Fell in a Well” with a piano and singing.

After Eliz, Güney Yilmaz played “Beethoven 9. Senfoni”, Ezgi Beyter “Lullaby”, Jiyan Salman “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”, Yaman Yilmaz “Old Mc Donald”, Su Demir “Mavi Mavi” and Mehmet Dilberoglu Yılmaz “Eye Of The Tiger” were all performed.

More than 850 thousand candidates from 60 different countries participated in the year, the graded grading (academic grade) exams with 100 points over 100 points in the past year to achieve a very difficult record, the festival was opened with the aesthetic presentation of the Latin-inspired Tango Passionis” by Beren Yapıcı. The festival saw a number of musical performances made by young musicians from across the world and member of the Turkish speaking community here in London.

In the last part of the festival, Sude Kartal “Ode To Joy”ı, Cihan Kartal “Portofino” performed with enthusiasm., the solo guitars Sude Kartal and Cihan Kartal, the monster hunters’ rock classic “Crazy Train” interpretation of the festival ended this year.