Three German-Turkish politicians elected as MEP

1 saat önce
0 48 Bir dakikadan az

Three German-Turkish politicians have been elected to the European parliament.

Social Democrat politician İsmail Ertuğ has managed to win a third term as a member of the European Parliament, despite his party’s poor performance in the elections.

Engin Eroğlu, a prominent figure of the Free Voters, has won one of the two seats gained by the liberal-conservative moment in the European Parliament.

The socialist Die Linke’s lead candidate Özlem Alev Demirel, a Turkey-born politician, was also elected as an MEP.

İsmail Ertuğ
Engin Eroğlu
Özlem Alev Demirel
Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

22 saat önce
119

Niyazi Kizilyurek elected first Turkish Cypriot MEP

22 saat önce
131

Brexit Party and Lib-Dems big winners at European elections

4 gün önce
273

Numbers of European nurses falls from 9,000 to 900 a year after Brexit vote

5 gün önce
184

European elections voting chaos

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin