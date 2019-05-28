Three German-Turkish politicians elected as MEP

Three German-Turkish politicians have been elected to the European parliament.

Social Democrat politician İsmail Ertuğ has managed to win a third term as a member of the European Parliament, despite his party’s poor performance in the elections.

Engin Eroğlu, a prominent figure of the Free Voters, has won one of the two seats gained by the liberal-conservative moment in the European Parliament.

The socialist Die Linke’s lead candidate Özlem Alev Demirel, a Turkey-born politician, was also elected as an MEP.