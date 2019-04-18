Bank Holiday weekend: hotter then the Mediterranean

Met Office has said: “Temperatures will start to rise day by day and with the sun getting stronger at this time of year, it’s going to feel warm or very warm by the time we get to Good Friday and Easter Saturday.”

“Temperatures will reach into the low 20s Celsius quite widely and there’s a good chance some places in the south could see temperatures peaking around 23 Celsius.

“With temperatures usually around 10 to 13 Celsius at this time of year, it’s certainly going to be significantly warmer than average this Easter weekend and quite a contrast to the colder weather we have seen so far this month.

“It currently looks like more changeable and cooler weather will arrive from the northwest from Easter Sunday, however, there remains the chance that southeastern parts of the country could remain warm and settled into Easter Monday.

London is expected to see temperatures reach 24 degrees over the weekend, making it hotter than Cyprus and Morocco. This bank holiday weekend will see; bright sky, sunshine and the warm weather. It’s expected thousands of people will be travelling across the country to enjoy the long week, soaking the nice weather across the coastal towns or getting out in the parks.