Best place to live in London: Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs has topped a prestigious list of the best places to live in London.

The east end ‘island’, the name of which inspired a 2018 Wes Anderson film, was revealed as the capital’s most desirable location in a list published in the Sunday Times.

Up and coming area Leyton also made this year’s top 10 list, according to the newspaper’s Best Places to Live Guide 2019.

Of the Isle of Dogs, the paper writes: “This unheralded corner of Docklands took the prize because of its transport links – a short walk from Canary Wharf and 15 minutes to the City – riverside location and affordable prices for Zone 2.”