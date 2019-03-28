ADDP held first official meeting in Frankfurt

Atatürk Thoughts Platform (ADDP) held its official meeting in Frankfurt.

Atatürk Thoughts Association UK Chair Jale Ozer, was elected as the first vice chair of the board of directors of ADDP and at the same time, she was elected as the chair of the meeting.

Atatürk Thoughts Association made the following statement in regards to the first official meeting of ADDP: “Atatürk Thought Association, who come from four continents of the world, met at the official meeting of ADDP in order to bring the solidarity they have maintained since 2017 to the legal ground.

ADDP was established in 2017 on a structure based on a solitary company with no institutional connection. Despite all the difficulties experienced in the last two years, the notion of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk enabled us to continue with the determination to walk together on the bright path.

The associations completed the legal infrastructure of the Platform and signed the statute on 23-24 March 2019.”

At the end of the establishment meeting held on March 23, 2019, the distribution of duties of the board of directors elected to the new office is as follows:

Board of Directors:- President: Mevlit Deniz – Dortmund

ADD- Vice President: Jale Özer Swailes England ADD

II. Vice President: Serap Arabacı – Baden-Wurttemberg

ADD- Secretary-General: Aydın Gündüz – Heidelberg ADD

Treasurer: Hüsnü İlhan- Limburg ADD

Member: Mustafa Sönmez – Sweden ADD

Member: Haydar Ahi – Vorarlberg ADD

Members of the Board of Directors: