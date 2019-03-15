5 year prison sentence for Mustafa

3 saat önce
0 105 Bir dakikadan az

 

Saner Mustafa

On the 30th January 2019 a search warrant was conducted at a residential address in Rosebery Avenue N17.

A large quantity of heroin with a combined total of 2kg was found in a cupboard under the stairs, the drugs had a purity level of between 50-60%.

The street value was in excess of £200,000 and the defendant Saner Mustafa was also found in possession of over £1000 in cash which was forfeited and several mobile devices including an ‘encro’ encrypted handset.

He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court where he pleaded guilty at the first instance. HHJ Greenberg sentenced him to 7.5 years imprisonment reduced to 5 years for his guilty plea.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

9 saat önce
647

Londra’da yaşayan Saner Mustafa’ya 5 yıl hapis cezası

3 gün önce
225

More than £100m worth of cocaine seized

10 Kasım 2018
381

NHS spends £1 billion a year on diabetes prescriptions

7 Kasım 2018
313

Dog named Pocho found two tonnes of illegal substances 

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin