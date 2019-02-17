Debenhams secures £40m lifeline as it battles for survival

7 saat önce
0 101 Bir dakikadan az

DEBENHAMS has safeguarded a cash injection of £40m to buy it additional time as it battles to secure a longer-term deal with lenders.

The struggling department store chain called it a “first step” towards a sustainable future.

The firm – which issued three profit warnings last year – is in talks with lenders over renegotiating its debts.

It is also trying to accelerate plans to close stores and is expected to close around 20 outlets this year.

The extra money will extend the retailer’s current £520m borrowing facilities with banks for 12 months and enable it to continue talks over a longer-term refinancing.

News of the funding sent the retailer’s shares surging almost 40% in early trade

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

20 Kasım 2018
296

Calls to ban ‘freakshake’ in the UK

4 Kasım 2018
301

Met police to establish a variety of merchandise

12 Eylül 2018
357

Plastic bags could rise to 10p

14 Ocak 2018
172

Theresa May plans to extend plastic bag charges

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin