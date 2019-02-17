Debenhams secures £40m lifeline as it battles for survival

DEBENHAMS has safeguarded a cash injection of £40m to buy it additional time as it battles to secure a longer-term deal with lenders.

The struggling department store chain called it a “first step” towards a sustainable future.

The firm – which issued three profit warnings last year – is in talks with lenders over renegotiating its debts.

It is also trying to accelerate plans to close stores and is expected to close around 20 outlets this year.

The extra money will extend the retailer’s current £520m borrowing facilities with banks for 12 months and enable it to continue talks over a longer-term refinancing.

News of the funding sent the retailer’s shares surging almost 40% in early trade