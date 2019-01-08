Weekend school to be named after Hasan Ozcan

ON 3 February, 19-year-old university student Hasan Özcan was murdered in a fatal knife attack carried out in Barking, London.

After the condolences held in London Suleymaniye Mosque, his body was sent back to his village Nizip Güder in Turkey where he was buried along with prayers on the 15th of March 2018.

This weekend will mark a celebration of his life, a Turkish weekend school will be names after on Saturday 12th January in Barking, London.

The grand opening will be taking place at Gascoigne Primary School at 12am.

Family, friends, members of the community will be gathering together for the opening, along with the local council leader and Turkish Consul will be at the event.

The grand opening is open to all members of our community and a open invitation has been extended to everyone to join together in remembering and celebrating the new Turkish weekend school which will be named in his memory.

EVENT DATE: 12.01.2019

TIME: 12.00 – 15.00

ADDRESS: Gascoigne Primary School, Gascoigne Road, Barking, Essex, IG11 7DR